Concerted efforts can help Konthong gain UNESCO hertitage tag: MP Rakesh Sinha

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha has opined that collective effort is imperative to ensure that the Kongthong Village gets the tag of a heritage site as per the guidelines of UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization). MP Sinha has adopted Kongthong Village as his second home.

Located amidst the verdant lap of nature, Kongthong in Meghalaya is known as a whistling village for the typical communication method of its inhabitants. They use the unique technique of humming and tunes to reach out to each other.

The village came into prominence when the Rajya Sabha MP raised the uniqueness of the practices of the villagers in the Upper House of the Parlaiment. The subsequently adopted the village which is around 70 KMs from Shillong. He visited Kongthong to celebrate the 72nd year of Republic Day.

Speaking to a group of newsmen soon after the function, Sinha stated that collective efforts are needed to enable the village get the recognition of UNESCO. "I have spoken to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on this aspect where I dwelt on the collective efforts to make this village get the status," said Sinha adding that all efforts will be taken by him with the Union Government.

Pointing out the COSCO Village in Turkey has received the Heritage tag from UNESCO for similar ambience and communications through whistling sounds, Sinha asserted that there is no reason why our village of 700 people will be deprived of the tag

The MP also spoke about his vision to make the village sustain itself in a progressive way, with no outside forces who may try to influence its culture and language. He also brought approximately 1,000 bins besides other items related to hygiene. He also laid the foundation stones of six public toilets. KHADC CEM Titos Chyne also addressed the gathering attended by the village elders and others.



Also Read: Manas National Park receives 'Tiger Conservation Excellence Award' in Barpeta

Also Watch: Tragic End to a Picnic 4 of a Family Drowns

