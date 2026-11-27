CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: AICC observer and former Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury acknowledged that Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography might contain errors but defended her account amid the BJP’s criticism over alleged factual inaccuracies.

The controversy surrounds Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, published by HarperCollins India on November 10, 2026. Questions have been raised over references to the death of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, the Kargil War timeline and Lok Sabha election results in 1984 and 2014.

Defending Gandhi, Chowdhury said she was born abroad but had spent decades adapting to India’s diverse society. Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders, he said they were Indian by birth but, according to him, opposed the country’s civilisation and values.

Chowdhury also rejected allegations that the Congress was attempting to whitewash its political past and urged critics to read the memoir before passing judgment. He said the book had been openly launched and was selling well across the country.

His remarks came amid the continuing political controversy over the memoir’s historical references and Gandhi’s foreign origin.