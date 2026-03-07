Congress Eyes Double-Digit Seats in GHADC Polls, Cites NPP Anti-Incumbency

Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Vincent H. Pala has expressed confidence that the Congress party could win double-digit seats in the upcoming Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, scheduled for April 10.
Speaking after reviewing the party's campaign across the Garo Hills region, Pala pointed to high anti-incumbency against the ruling National People's Party (NPP) and internal divisions within rival parties as factors working in Congress's favour.
Also Read: Meghalaya: Vincent H. Pala accuses govt of enabling illegal coal trade
Pala was direct in his assessment of the political mood on the ground.
"Hopefully we should do well because anti-incumbency is very high against the ruling NPP, and there is a lot of infighting in the NPP. Even in TMC, many leaders at the grassroot level have come to us," he said. "Definitely we are expecting double digit."
He acknowledged it was too early to put a precise figure on the seat tally but said the party's campaign momentum has been noticeably stronger than in previous cycles.
Congress has fielded candidates across all 29 constituencies in the GHADC — a show of organisational strength that Pala said reflects the party's renewed energy under its current leadership.
"I think Congress this time is enthusiastic. It is not like before — under the leadership of Deborah Saleng, and now Zenith has also come. If you see the meetings and all, there is very good response from the public. Our workers are enthusiastic about the programmes they have undertaken," Pala said.
He added that senior leaders have been actively involved in strengthening the party's structure at the block and constituency level across Garo Hills.
At a recent public meeting held at the Rongrong weekly market in East Garo Hills — chaired by Resu Block Congress Committee president Arnesh Sangma in support of candidate Dr. Tweel K. Marak — nearly 100 supporters from the Trinamool Congress and the NPP reportedly joined the Congress.
Party leaders at the meeting also raised the issue of delayed salaries for GHADC employees, and criticised what they called unwarranted praise directed at Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma following the government's response to demands raised by civil society groups and NGOs.