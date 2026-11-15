Counter-campaign backs Shillong ropeway amid growing opposition

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid growing opposition to the proposed Rs 151-crore Shillong Peak Ropeway project, a counter-campaign has emerged on social media, with posters bearing the name of the 19 South Shillong Constituency urging people to support development, investment and employment opportunities.

Although no individual or organisation has claimed responsibility for the posters, they demand an unconditional public apology from the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and Greentech over the alleged manhandling and disrespectful treatment of South Shillong MLA and minister Sanbor Shullai.

One poster states, "The people of South Shillong strongly condemn any act of physical intimidation, misconduct or disrespect towards our elected representative." It further asserts, "Development cannot be held hostage to political differences, personal rivalries or vested interests."

Highlighting the need for corporate investment and industries to generate employment, another poster carries the message, "STOP OPPOSING EVERY DEVELOPMENT PROJECT!" A purported appeal from youths states, "We, the youth of Meghalaya, do not need protests-we need real development so we can get jobs, whether in private companies or the government."

Meanwhile, the South Shillong Advisory Committee has called for an independent expert committee comprising specialists in technical matters, the environment and urban planning, including experts from institutions such as the IITs and NITs. The proposed committee would assess concerns over the project's possible impact on local water sources, consult stakeholders and ensure that any decision to modify or scrap the project is based on scientific evidence.

The demand follows a resolution submitted by the committee, headed by Shullai, to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, seeking an independent scientific assessment of concerns raised by the JAC and other stakeholders.

The JAC, meanwhile, held a rally and staged a protest outside the State Secretariat on Thursday, demanding that the government scrap the project. Police subsequently took the protesters away in buses for allegedly violating prohibitory orders imposed by the district administration.

The controversy has also taken a legal turn, with two complaints lodged against JAC members. One alleged intimidation and obstruction during a meeting, while the other accused them of defaming Shullai's son and son-in-law.