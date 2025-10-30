DDMA marks national disaster reduction day with street play in Shillong

SHILLONG: The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), East Khasi Hills District on Wednesday organized an awareness programme featuring a street play by students of Martin Luther Christian University as part of the National Disaster Reduction Day.

The initiative, supported by members of Aapda Mitra, aimed to educate the public on safety measures to be taken during earthquakes and other natural calamities, as well as ways to assist the injured during emergencies.

The street play was performed at Don Bosco Square, Laitumkhrah, and at MUDA, Khyndai Lad. As part of the awareness drive, the students also distributed leaflets containing important guidelines on the Do's and Don'ts during thunderstorms and lightning, stated a press release.

