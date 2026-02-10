Demand for CM to step down is politically motivated: Prestone Tynsong

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: As political temperatures rise in the wake of the biggest mining tragedy in Meghalaya's history, with the opposition demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma over the deadly dynamite blast linked to illegal coal mining in East Jaintia Hills, Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home (Police) Prestone Tynsong on Monday dismissed the demand as politically motivated. He asserted that the government would shoulder full responsibility to stop such illegal activities forthwith.

Speaking against the backdrop of the ongoing search and rescue operation at the Mynsngat-Thangsko area, where the blast has once again exposed the persistence of unlawful mining despite repeated bans and court orders, Tynsong said the issue was being politicized even as the administration and police remained focused on enforcement and accountability.

"This is a political issue, so demands can be made. Sometimes, people can even demand that Prestone Tynsong should resign. That is there. But let me tell you, we take full responsibility to ensure that these illegalities stop immediately," the Deputy Chief Minister said while responding to calls for the Chief Minister's resignation.

With district authorities and the East Jaintia Hills police continuing intensive operations at the blast site, Tynsong said the rescue effort was still underway and had not been called off, underscoring that the government was not ruling out the possibility of more victims being trapped.

"Yes, right now the operation is still on. There has been no recovery of bodies so far, but we have instructed the concerned personnel to continue checking if anyone is still trapped or if there are any more bodies. They are on the ground," he said when asked about the status of the operation.

On the law-and-order front, the deputy Chief minister confirmed that arrests had already been made and that the investigation was expanding to identify everyone involved in the illegal mining network.

"We have already arrested two people. The police are on the job to gather more details and information from those arrested and to make further arrests, including identifying who the miners are and who is involved in this illegality," Tynsong said, indicating that more arrests were likely as the probe progressed.

