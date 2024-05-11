Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong investigates FIR filed against DGP Lajja Ram Bishnoi

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister in-charge Home department Prestone Tynsong on Friday informed that the police have started investigation into the alleged misuse and tampering of the vehicle registration number plate by Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Lajja Ram Bishnoi.

On May 9, suspended police official G.K. Iangrai has filed a complaint with the Sadar Police Station alleging that DGP Bishnoi, changed the number plate of his vehicle a white Kia Carnival Limousine model, by putting a new registration number which was allotted to a Verna 1.6 VTVT vehicle.

"Let the investigation go on and thereafter let the law take its own course," Tynsong told reporters on Friday. When asked that the present DGP has only 10 days left before he retires and what will be the fate of the FIR, the Deputy Chief Minister said that he cannot predict that.

"But for us the duty is that when an FIR is filed we need to attend to this and the attention of the government has been drawn (on the matter)," he added. Tynsong said that after investigation an affidavit will have to be filed in the court about the details of the probe and then only one will be able to tell what should be done.

