Drugs worth over Rs 9 crore destroyed in M'laya crackdown under DREAM mission

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Narcotic substances worth over Rs 9 crore were scientifically destroyed on January 29, 2026, at Star Cement Ltd, Lumshnong, in East Jaintia Hills district, marking a significant escalation in Meghalaya's sustained war against drugs. The large-scale disposal, with a total estimated value of Rs 9,10,97,778, was carried out by the District Drug Disposal Committee involving seven districts-East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, Eastern West Khasi Hills, East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills and North Garo Hills-reflecting a coordinated, multi-district enforcement effort to choke narcotics supply lines and dismantle drug networks operating across the state.

The destroyed contraband comprised 183.28 grams of heroin valued at Rs 34,83,678, 8.721 kilograms of yaba tablets worth Rs 1,48,39,500, 296.79 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 6,97,68,000, 2,793 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup worth Rs 27,93,000, and 534 R-7 tablets valued at Rs 2,13,600. All seized narcotic substances were disposed of strictly in accordance with legal provisions and prescribed environmental safety guidelines.

Superintendent of Police, ANTF, Pankaj Kumar Rasgania said the destroyed drugs were seized in 58 NDPS cases across seven districts through sustained enforcement actions by the police. "The disposal is not merely the destruction of harmful substances, but a strong message of collective resolve to make society free from drugs and addiction," he said.

He said the action was undertaken as part of the broader vision of the Drug Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM), Meghalaya, which was launched by the Chief Minister in 2023.

"Under his leadership, DREAM has transformed into a people's movement, combining enforcement, rehabilitation, awareness and community participation. The destruction of drugs serves as a reminder that every gram destroyed represents a life protected, a family saved and a future secured," the SP added.

Also read: Guwahati: Drug peddler held with 8.5 kg ganja