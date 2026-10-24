East Khasi Hills Urges Localities to Strengthen Defence Teams After Petrol Bomb Attacks

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills (EKH) district administration is urging localities across Shillong to recruit more Village Defence Party (VDP) members following a series of petrol bomb attacks and arson incidents.

Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal said sector magistrates were engaging headmen, Rongbah Shnongs and community leaders to strengthen neighbourhood security and restore public confidence. He added that the Superintendent of Police's office was working to identify those responsible for the attacks as the administration stepped up community engagement to prevent further incidents.

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