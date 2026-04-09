ESI Scheme extended to all districts of Meghalaya from April 1

SHILLONG: The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), North East Zone, has announced the implementation of the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Scheme across all districts of Meghalaya with effect from April 1, 2026, significantly expanding social security coverage in the state.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Shillong, where Insurance Commissioner (North East Zone) Pranay Sinha highlighted the scheme's role in providing both medical care and financial protection to workers and their families.

He stated that ESIC operates a nationwide network of 165 hospitals, over 1,500 dispensaries and more than 800 branch offices, ensuring accessible healthcare services. The scheme offers a range of cash benefits, including sickness, maternity, disablement and dependants' benefits in cases of employment-related death.

Sinha noted that Meghalaya has had a long association with the ESI Scheme, which was first introduced in East Khasi Hills in 1980 and later extended to Ri Bhoi, before now being expanded to cover all districts.

At present, the scheme covers 28,263 insured persons across 1,982 establishments, benefiting around 1.1 lakh individuals. Healthcare services are being delivered through ESIS dispensaries in Shillong and Byrnihat, supported by facilities at Bethany Hospital and PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital in Ri Bhoi.

To strengthen outreach, four new Dispensary-cum-Branch Offices have been approved in Jowai, Tura, Nongstoin and Khliehriat. Additionally, plans are underway to construct a 100-bedded ESIC hospital in Shillong, with land already provided by the state government. (PIB)

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