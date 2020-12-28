Five Corona cases, 27 recoveries recorded in Meghalaya

A CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: Meghalaya on Sunday recorded 27 recovered cases and five new COVID-19 cases, informed Director of Health Services (MI), Dr Aman War. Of the 27 recovered cases, 22 were recorded in East Khasi Hills, two in Ri-Bhoi, and one each in North Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills and West Garo Hills districts. All the five new cases were recorded in East Khasi Hills.

Of them, while two are high-risk cases, one is of SARI, another was detected during screening and the other is from the Laitumkhrah cluster.

As on date, the State has 226 active cases and 13,012 recovered patients.

East Khasi Hills has the most number of active cases with 164, followed by South West Khasi Hills. East Jaintia Hills did not have any more active cases on Sunday.

600 blankets distributed: Members of the Coordination and Welfare Committee, Shella Bholaganj Block (CWC-SB) and adjoining areas, distributed 600 blankets to 600 families in 26 villages under Shella Bholaganj Block of East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya.

"We decided to bid this year goodbye by doing something within our capacity for the betterment of the society,'' said a member of the committee.

''With this gesture during the COVID-19 crisis, we hope that 2021 will bring happiness in the lives of the people who have suffered in 2020, the member added.'' (A reporter)

