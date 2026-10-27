Former Meghalaya MP W.R. Kharlukhi slams BJP’s coal mining assurance

CORRESPONDEN

SHILLONG: Former Rajya Sabha MP from Meghalaya and former National People's Party (NPP) state president Dr W.R. Kharlukhi has questioned the BJP's assurance to eight former United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs that it would resolve the coal mining issue in Meghalaya, pointing to the role of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and expressing uncertainty over whether the government's assurances could be reconciled with the legal constraints surrounding mining. He said coal mining was central to the livelihood of people in Jaintia Hills and that restrictions on mining had affected their right to earn a living."Mining is at the core of my heart. I came from Jaintia Parliament, claiming our livelihood is our fundamental right. When they ban mining in my district, I feel they are taking the right of our people of Jaintia Hills to earn their livelihood," he said.Kharlukhi addressed the BJP's assurance to the eight former UDP MLAs who merged with the party, stating that the issue involves the NGT and questioning whether the government's promises could conflict with the tribunal's position."This is NGT, and NGT is the National Green Tribunal, so I don't know whether the assurance of the government on coal will clash with the court. I don't know. Everybody can assure, let's see the result," he said.Asked whether he was happy with the government's efforts to pursue scientific coal mining, Kharlukhi said he would welcome the revival of mining in Jaintia Hills.

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