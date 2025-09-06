Fraudster arrested in Shillong for using vehicles with sirens

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a major crackdown, East Khasi Hills police on Friday intercepted three vehicles—a red Audi, an Innova Crysta, and a Scorpio—fitted with sirens near the first entry gate of the Meghalaya Secretariat. The operation led to the arrest of a fraudster who had been duping people under the guise of government authority. Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang confirmed the arrest, stating, “East Khasi Police on Friday detained one fraudster just now in front of the Secretariat by District Police. As informed, he is the one who is offering jobs to the public. Some bouncers also were inside the vehicles along with air gun.” The accused has been identified as Meban Snaitang, a local businessman. According to police, he had been impersonating officials of the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) and Coy officer ranks to lure and deceive job seekers.

