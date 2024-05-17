Grand launch event for Miss Universe Meghalaya held at Vivanta, Khyndailad

SHILLONG: Today, in a splendid ceremony at Vivanta, Khyndailad, the Miss Universe Meghalaya launch event was inaugurated by the Tourism and Arts & Culture Minister, Shri Bah Paul Lyngdoh, who served as the Chief Guest. The event was further enhanced by the presence of the Guest of Honour, Shri Federick Roy Kharkongor IAS, Commissioner and Secretary of Arts and Culture. Special guests included Mr. Amjad Khan, Director of Operations & Marketing for Miss Universe India, Miss Arshina Sumbul, Miss Grand International India 2023, and Miss Sophiya Singh, Miss Asia Pacific India 2024.

The ceremony commenced with the unveiling of the event's official logo by Guest of Honour Shri F.R. Kharkongor IAS. This was followed by an introduction to Miss Meghalaya and Miss Universe India, presented by the reigning, Miss Stella Khongsni and Mr. Amjad Khan respectively.

In his remarks, Kharkongor emphasized the state's commitment to promoting its soft power by harnessing the talents and potential of its youth in various arts.

The Chief Guest, B.P. Lyngdoh, unveiled the official crown for the upcoming Miss Universe Meghalaya, accompanied by the Guest of Honour and the special guests from the Miss Universe India team. In his address, Lyngdoh highlighted the government's initiatives to support and develop the soft skills of the state's youth. He expressed his optimism that indigenous fabrics from Meghalaya would gain national and international recognition and encouraged the youth to showcase their creativity in arts via such events. In a significant shift from previous methods of selecting Miss Universe India representatives, states now have designated State Directors to facilitate contestant participation across the country. Dominic Savio has been appointed as the State Director for Meghalaya by the Miss Meghalaya Organization, which orchestrated the event.

Mr. Amjad Khan noted that this launch will provide a much-needed platform for talented girls to launch their careers from their home state Meghalaya. Previously, aspirants had to travel to other states for auditions with no guarantee of being selected, wasting considerable time and energy.

This event marks a significant step forward in celebrating and promoting the cultural and artistic talents of Meghalaya’s youth on both national and international stages, stated the press release.

Also Read: India-France joint military exercise Shakti commences at Umroi in Meghalaya (sentinelassam.com)