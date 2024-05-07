Guard of Honour competition winners honoured in Shillong

SHILLONG: The NCC Group Headquarters in Shillong recently hosted a prestigious Guard of Honour Competition, marking a significant event that showcased the discipline and dedication of cadets from the North East’s seven sister states. This competition, held from May 4 to May 5 saw an impressive turnout with 39 teams participating, reflecting the enthusiasm and commitment of the NCC units. The event was a testament to the skills and hard work of the cadets across all three services—Army, Navy, and Air Force—as they competed with zeal and demonstrated their best performances.

In a ceremony held on Monday, Major General Gagan Deep, ADG of NCC NER, honoured the winners at David Hall, APS Shillong. 2 Meghalaya Battalion NCC’s Guard of Honour team achieved a commendable third place among the 39 competing teams. Major General Gagan Deep commended the cadets for their contributions to nation-building, emphasizing the values of character, comradeship, and selfless service. He highlighted the role of the NCC in fostering a dynamic and disciplined youth cadre in the Northeast, who have been making remarkable contributions in various spheres of life.

Looking ahead, the winning teams are set to join the NCC Republic Day Contingent, a prestigious opportunity that comes with the challenge of undergoing rigorous training to deliver an impeccable performance. The felicitation event concluded with the vibrant rendition of the NCC song, symbolizing the spirit and unity of the cadets, followed by a tea session that allowed for personal interactions, further strengthening the bonds within the NCC community. While addressing the Cadets, Maj Gen Gagan Deep lauded the contribution of the NCC cadets of North East to nation building by inculcating character, comradeship and the spirit of selfless service. The NCC in North East, over the years, has created a truly vibrant and diverse cadre of motivated & disciplined youth who are doing excellent work in walks of life, he added, stated a press release.

Also Read: Meghalaya NCC cadet wins gold medal in shooting (sentinelassam.com)