Hawkers’ Relocation in Laitumkhrah likely by Dec: Deputy CM Dhar

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Urban Affairs, Snaiwbhalang Dhar, has asserted that the government will go ahead with the relocation of hawkers from Cantonment and Laitumkhrah and is expected to be completed by December this year, downplaying speculations that the ouster of Paul Lyngdoh from the Cabinet would stall the process.

“I will do the same manner how I did in Khyndailad only,” Dhar informed, stressing that the exercise is being executed under the ambit of the Urban Affairs Department.

Responding to queries on whether Lyngdoh’s removal as Tourism Minister would affect the plan, Dhar clarified, “The relocation of hawkers is from Urban Affairs Department, it will not affect… the government works collectively.”

Exuding confidence, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “We are on the job as of now while I am speaking, so I think it should be by December… majority of the place hawkers should be relocated. As of now we are trying to identify a good place for them where to put them. So we are on the job.”

Dhar further informed that the relocation drive will extend to GSO and Laitumkhrah in the next phase after surveys determine the number of spaces required. “There are so many official and non-official vendors. At the earliest we will try,” he assured.

Also Read: Our strike is against the Meghalaya Government, not Assam: AKMITA

Also Watch: