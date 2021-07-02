HITO 'shocked' to know that coke plants didn't apply for Environmental Clearance

A REPORTER



SHILLONG: The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has stated that it is 'shocked beyond comprehension' to learn from the Government of Meghalaya that to date, no application for environmental clearance has been received from any coke factory/plant.

In response to a complaint lodged by HITO about the presence of illegal coke factories/plants in Meghalaya especially in Jaintia hills, the Member Secretary of State Environment Impact Assessment Agency (SEIAA) Shillong vide a letter dated July 1 has categorically stated that "Till date, no applications have come from any coke plant for grant of Environmental Clearance (EC)."

"It is astonishing to note that despite repeated media reports which are based on facts and numerous such factories being exposed on the social media which has even caused the Assembly Committee on Environment to take note and conduct site inspections, the government is denying the existence of such criminal activities right under its very nose," HITO president Donbok Dkhar said.

"The people want to know what the Chief Minister has to say about this revelation. We want to know why the Forest & Environment Minister visited East Jaintia hills on June 30. Is the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance going to deny the existence of illegal coal factories even to the august Assembly Committee?" he questioned.

The HITO demanded the Chief Minister to immediately order the shutting down of all the illegal coke plants/factories in the State.

Also Read: HITO moves Meghalaya government over illegal coke factories

Also Watch: