HITO slams CM Conrad K Sangma for Covid protocol violation

SHILLONG: The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has expressed shock and disbelief regarding the recent visit of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to the Garo Hills to attend the Republic Day celebrations at Polo Ground.

It may be mentioned that the Chief Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on January 21.

"We are disappointed at seeing that the random flaunting of COVID-19 protocols not only by the Ministers but also by the Chief Minister on various occasion across the State," HITO president Donbok Dkhar said.

He said that it is sad and disgusting to see that the protocols violation by those responsible for drafting them. "As you are aware, fines are being imposed upon the public who violated the protocols of COVID-19 by the district administrations. However, we are yet to hear of fines being imposed upon those running the Government," he said.

"We urge the district administration to take action against them too. We believe law is for everyone and no one is above it," Dkhar said.

Dkhar said that every day through the media they learn that the Chief Minister of Meghalaya is inaugurating one project or the other and, in the process, he is violating the protocols laid down on January 3, by the Chief Secretary of Meghalaya.

"Therefore, we strongly feel he should be prosecuted for attempt to murder."

Dkhar mentioned that Sangma recently (January 14) inaugurated two healthcare centres - Community Health Centre (CHC) at Bhaitbari and Public Health Centre (PHC) at Chibinang.

"Just for his political mileage he is not only playing with the lives of the public, but through his actions he is helping in spreading the COVID-19 virus," he said.

"Recently the Central Government has warned the State Government in connection with the spread of the new variant of COVID-19 in our State, but unfortunately even then the Chief Minister without any valid reason attended the Republic Day celebration at Polo Ground and in the process we believe that he is helping in the spread of COVID-19 in an around the Republic Day function premises," Dkhar said.

Further, he said that the Chief Minister is very well-versed with the protocols laid down by his own Government, yet for his political mileage he is inaugurating a number of projects wherein he has claimed to give better health facilities for the public, while violating COVID-19 protocols.

