Honeymoon Murder: Accused sent on 8-day police remand

According to a police officer, Sonam would probably be taken by the Meghalaya police to her birthplace of Indore, where the crime's plot was devised.
'Operation Honeymoon' is the designation given by the Meghalaya police to their investigation into the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.
The accused had stayed at a lodge in Guwahati a few days prior to committing the heinous act. The lodge management claims that the men who killed Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, allegedly at the behest of his wife and her partner, pretended to be tourists while staying at a lodge in Guwahati for a short time. The lodge manager, Himanta Kalita, told media, that the accused murderers, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and
Anand Kurmi, had arrived at 8:30 p.m. on May 19 and departed at 5:30 a.m. the following day.
They claimed to be Indore tourists. Before giving them a room, we completed all the required procedures. They provided identification documents, such as their Aadhaar cards. The police's crime branch has already received the materials. If someone cannot produce identification, we don't give them a room," Kalita stated.
A machete believed to have been bought in Guwahati and used in the murder was found by Meghalaya Police on June 3, one day after Raghuvanshi's decomposing body was found in a steep canyon in the Sohra region (commonly known as Cherrapunji).
According to Kalita, the three accused arrived at the lodge with backpacks. However, we did not discover any 'dao' (machete) in their possession. "Their behavior was not suspicious," he stated.
The resort in the Pan Bazar neighborhood of Guwahati was raided on Wednesday by a Meghalaya Police squad with assistance from Assam Police. They took notes on the lodge staff's testimony and searched the room where the three had stayed.