Honeymoon Murder: Accused sent on 8-day police remand

The accused had stayed at a lodge in Guwahati a few days prior to committing the heinous act. The lodge management claims that the men who killed Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, allegedly at the behest of his wife and her partner, pretended to be tourists while staying at a lodge in Guwahati for a short time. The lodge manager, Himanta Kalita, told media, that the accused murderers, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and

Anand Kurmi, had arrived at 8:30 p.m. on May 19 and departed at 5:30 a.m. the following day.