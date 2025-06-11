Honeymoon Murder: Meghalaya Police to produce Sonam Raghuvanshi in local court today

According to a senior police official, additional evidence has been collected from the homes of sonam and other accused who are charged in this case. The team is probing the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi an Indore-based businessman.

State DGP I Nongrang disclosed the details of the shocking crime that sparked a manhunt across three states on Monday, claiming that Sonam, a 24-year-old Indore woman, had planned the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi while they were on honeymoon in the scenic town of Sohra in Meghalaya.