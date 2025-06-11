Honeymoon Murder: Meghalaya Police to produce Sonam Raghuvanshi in local court today

The Honeymoon murder case, that has caught the frenzy of the nation, the latest developments is that the special investigation team of the Meghalaya police, will produce prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi and other accused before a local court on Wednesday.
According to a senior police official, additional evidence has been collected from the homes of sonam and other accused who are charged in this case. The team is probing the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi an Indore-based businessman.
State DGP I Nongrang disclosed the details of the shocking crime that sparked a manhunt across three states on Monday, claiming that Sonam, a 24-year-old Indore woman, had planned the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi while they were on honeymoon in the scenic town of Sohra in Meghalaya.
The SIT has obtained a three-day remand for Sonam, the main suspect in the murder scheme, and a six-day remand for the accused from Indore.
According to an airport official, Sonam has landed at LGBI Airport in Guwahati and will be transported to Shillong by Meghalaya Police. She is expected to get here about midnight.
"Reconstructing the events leading to the murder" and making sure it is a "water-tight case" are the tasks assigned to the SIT, a senior police official divulged.