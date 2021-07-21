Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) demands Deputy CM's intervention to uplift cattle production

A REPORTER



SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Tuesday sought the intervention of Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department regarding the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021 and to take necessary steps to uplift the cattle production in the State.

"The Government of Assam has introduced the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill 2021 in the ongoing Legislative Assembly to regulate cattle slaughter, consumption, illegal transportation etc. The provisions of the said legislation shall extend to the whole State of Assam," HYC-CEC general secretary Roy Kupar Synrem said here on Tuesday.

He said that the Bill has listed the following animals under the provision of the Act — bulls, bullocks, cows, heifer, calves, male and female buffaloes, and buffaloe calves.

"We believe that Section 7 of the above-mentioned Bill is in contravention of the Indian Constitution as 'Inter-State Trade and Commerce' falls under List 42 of the Union List of the Seventh Scheduled to the Constitution of India. No State in India has the authority to regulate interstate trade and commerce except by the rule of law passed by the Indian Parliament," he said.

Synrem stressed that this provision will also affect the federal power of Meghalaya. The HYC fully agreed that no cattle should be illegally sold to Bangladesh and other neighbouring nations as it is difficult to even meet the domestic requirements.

