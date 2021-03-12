ICAR North Eastern Hill Region celebrates International Women's Day

SHILLONG: The Women's Cell of ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) NEH (North Eastern Hill) Region marked the International Women's Day with colourful celebrations at the MS Swaminathan Hall. The occasion on March 8 day celebrates the achievements of women.



The programme was attended by all the female staffs of the institute at Umroi Road, Umiam. 'Choose to Challenge' — the theme for 2021 — indicates that a "challenged world is an alert world, and from challenge comes change".

Dr K. Puro, Senior Scientist Animal Health and in charge Chairperson Women's Cell in her welcome address highlighted the role of women in the society and said that the female section of the society should raise their voice against all forms of injustice. This year, we can choose to challenge everything that has been holding us back, and become better allies, Dr Puro added.

The Women's Cell celebrated the day by appreciating the efforts of women leadership in agriculture: entrepreneurship, equity and empowerment.

Ioolang War, Assistant director, Department of Social Welfare, Government of Meghalaya was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, she highlighted the laws and the legal rights of women in the society. The day also witnessed a series of presentations on successful women's farmers.

A few women farmers from Meghalaya were awarded for their undying spirit and efforts in agriculture during the COVID-19 pandemic, stated a release.

