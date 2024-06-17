IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in eastern, north-east region in next few hours

NEW DELHI: India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall over the eastern and north-east regions of Sub-Himalyan West Bengal, Sikkim, West Assam, Meghalaya, West Arunachal Pradesh for the next couple of hours.

The met body has also said that occasional intense spells of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are 'very likely' in the region.

In a post on X IMD said, "Light to moderate rainfall at most places with occasional intense spells of rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, West Assam, Meghalaya, West Arunachal Pradesh during next 3 hours."

Earlier on Friday, the IMD issued orange and red alerts in West Bengal and north-eastern states, while predicting heavy rainfall in these regions in the next few days. Arunachal Pradesh is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, the IMD said, while issuing an orange alert for the northeastern state.

"Arunachal Pradesh is likely to get heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 17th & 18th June 2024," the met office said in a post on 'X'.

The states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, the IMD said.

"Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura is likely to get heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 17th & 18th June 2024," it said in another post.

The sub-Himalayan parts of West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to be battered by heavy rains, the IMD said issuing a red alert for those regions.

"Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy (115.5-204.4 mm) with extremely heavy falls (above 204.4 mm) on 15th & 16th June and likely to get heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) with extremely heavy falls (above 204.4 mm) during 17th-19th June 2024," the met office posted on 'X'.

The IMD has also issued a red alert for Assam and Meghalaya owing to heavy rainfall.

"Assam & Meghalaya is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) with extremely heavy falls (above 204.4 mm) on 15th & 16th June and likely to get heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) with extremely heavy falls (above 204.4 mm) during 17th-19th June 2024," the IMD stated. (ANI)

