India Reviews 50 Years of Northeast Farm Research, Eyes AI and Climate Resilience

The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare on Sunday reviewed five decades of agricultural research in India's Northeast, with officials calling for a sharper push on climate-resilient farming, artificial intelligence tools, and better access to markets for small farmers.

The review centred on the work of the ICAR Research Complex for the North Eastern Hill Region and was addressed by Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary, alongside senior scientists and institutional heads.

50 Years of Research — and the Gaps That Remain

ICAR's Northeast complex has spent five decades working through some of the region's most persistent agricultural challenges — shifting cultivation, acidic soils, land degradation, and post-harvest losses.

According to Dr Sandeep Ghatak, the institute's Director, the results have been substantial. Jhum (shifting) cultivation has been reduced by 75 per cent, more than 50 Integrated Farming System models have been developed, and several farmer-friendly digital tools are now in use across the northeastern states.

But Dr Ghatak was clear that the work is far from over. He reiterated the institute's commitment to science-driven innovation and stressed the need to continue supporting farmers' livelihoods across all eight northeastern states.

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