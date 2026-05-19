JNC, JSU leaders halted by Meghalaya Police during anti-limestone mining protest

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid heavy security deployment in Meghalaya's capital, leaders and supporters of the Jaintia National Council (JNC), Jaintia Students' Union (JSU), and villagers from Daistong were stopped by police on Monday while marching toward the Secretariat to protest against a proposed limestone mining project linked to Shree Cement.

The protesters, carrying banners and raising slogans such as "Go back Shree Cement," were halted near the Civil Hospital point after police erected barricades along the route to the Secretariat. Authorities maintained tight security arrangements to prevent the march from proceeding further.

The protest was sparked by a public hearing scheduled for May 22 regarding the proposed mining project at Daistong village. Villagers and pressure groups have strongly opposed the project, alleging violations of environmental regulations and land laws while expressing fears about ecological destruction, damage to agricultural land, and threats to local livelihoods.

JNC president Sambormi Lyngdoh alleged that irregularities were found in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) submitted for the project. He claimed that complaints submitted to various state departments had not received any official clarification. According to Lyngdoh, villagers and members of civil society organisations were also prevented from participating in an earlier public hearing, alleging that roads were blocked with dumpers to stop protesters from attending.

Lyngdoh further questioned the legality of the project, claiming that the EIA referred to approvals from Gujarat authorities instead of Meghalaya agencies. He alleged this violated legal procedures, as terms of reference for such projects should come from the concerned state authorities. He accused the Meghalaya government of supporting the project, saying the agitation was now directed not only against the company but also against the state administration.

The JNC leader also alleged attempts to intimidate local residents ahead of the May 22 hearing and criticized the employment practices of cement factories operating in the region. He claimed that despite several cement plants and coke factories functioning in Meghalaya, most jobs go to outsiders rather than local communities. He demanded a policy reserving 80 percent of jobs in cement industries for indigenous Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo people.

Highlighting environmental concerns, Lyngdoh warned that limestone mining could damage caves associated with freedom fighter Kiang Nangbah, destroy the Lytein river, and harm nearby paddy fields, affecting the livelihood of villagers.

JSU general secretary Neikee Mukhim also accused the state government of violating the Meghalaya Land Transfer Act, 1971, and provisions under the Sixth Schedule. He alleged that non-local individuals were being allowed to acquire land illegally for the project. Mukhim further criticized the EIA process, claiming the government had copied a "Gujarat model" that did not suit Meghalaya's environmental conditions.

Both organisations said they would continue peaceful democratic protests and warned the government and district administration to take responsibility for any unrest during the May 22 public hearing.

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