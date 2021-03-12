Just break gender stereotypes, Meghalaya meet urges youths

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: The discussion themed 'Men for Women' held in Shillong focused on giving recognition to women for their roles in the society. The programme -- organized by the 'Meghalaya State Commission for Women' as part of the International Women's Day-2021 -- assumes significance in Meghalaya which despite being basically a matrilineal society yet is patriarchal in many aspects. Speaking at the inaugural session, East Khasi Hills District Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo stated, "In spite of numerous advances, we are still living in a patriarchal world.

''Although women have shattered the glass ceiling by excelling in fields that were once considered male domains, there is a need to encourage and empower the girl child right from the home, religious institutions, community and society at large."

Drawing attention to the problems of high MMR (Maternal Mortality Rate) and teenage pregnancies in the State, Laloo stressed the need for women to talk about the difficulties faced by them during child birth and child rearing, adding that participation of men in such discourses is crucial.

She also focused on the need for the youths to be aware of the different laws that exist for their protection. Laloo underlined the need for women to talk about the problems and issues they face during child birth and child rearing, adding that participation of men in such discourses is crucial. She also said that the youths particularly the young girls and women must be made aware of the laws that exist for their protection.

Stating that the fight for women's right spans centuries and it is due to the way paved by women in the past in their quest for basic rights, that women today enjoy liberties like the right to vote, education, and work among others. She urged the youth to take on the challenge to address gender inequality and bring about social justice.

The United Nations in recognition to the immense role played by women in combating the COVID-19 pandemic has celebrated International Women's Day on the theme 'Envisioning an Equal Future -- the Role of Women in a COVID-19 world'.

During the day-long programme, different topics relating to men supporting the cause of breaking the gender stereotypes; women's participation in governance; factors leading to rising cases of crime against women were deliberated upon by the panel of resource persons including Toki Blah, Dr Fabian Lyngdoh, Vivek Syiem and Donboklang Majaw.

Also Read: East Garo Hills & Dibang Valley celebrate International Women's Day

Also Watch: AIUDF's Aminul Islam Receives Warm Welcome at Mankachar







