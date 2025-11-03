Jyotiraditya Scindia’s soul-stirring ode to Meghalaya’s living roots of time

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: As mist curled through the emerald canopies of Rangthylliang, Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stood in silent awe before Meghalaya's longest living root bridge - a creation not built, but breathed into being by time itself. In that moment, the minister was no longer a dignitary but an environment enthusiast - humbled, transfixed, and embraced, as he described it, by "the gentle embrace of Mother Nature herself."

"Truly a blessed, cathartic and surreal moment to be held in the gentle embrace of Mother Nature herself," Scindia said, his voice echoing the deep reverence of a man moved by the ancient artistry of nature. "The living root bridges of the Meghalayan age - when you come here, you are transported into the vision of the past. The beauty, the tranquillity of Mother Nature, the creativity of Mother Nature, as she wraps her arms around, and through that natural enveloping and wrapping process, provides a pathway for us mere mortals to be able to transport ourselves, to be able to communicate, to be able to touch, to be able to meet with each other."

In an emotional reflection that blended environmental consciousness with spiritual awe, Scindia urged the people of Meghalaya and the nation to "treasure, worship, protect and preserve" nature's sacred creations. "Her enveloping warmth is something that we, as humans, we as Indians, and we as the people of Meghalaya, must always treasure - must always worship. Because it is she who is our protector, she who is our provider," he said, bowing in reverence to the roots that have, for generations, bound people and earth in timeless harmony.

With humility, the minister pledged to "spread her wonder far and wide," calling on all to nurture Mother Nature "as she has done for all of us for millions of generations." His words, steeped in emotion and reverence, transformed the living root bridge from a natural marvel into a living sermon - a reminder that in protecting her, humanity protects itself.

Accompanied by ministers and Meghalaya government officials, the Union Minister visited the living root bridge, visibly mesmerized by its breathtaking beauty and the timeless harmony between nature and humanity that it embodies.

