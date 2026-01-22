Katakey committee flags urgent need to close 22,000 coal pits in East Jaintia Hills

CORRESPONDENT

Shillong: Justice B.P. Katakey (Retired), appointed by the Meghalaya High Court to head the committee monitoring coal transportation issues in the state, has urged the East Jaintia Hills (EJH) district administration to adopt alternative strategies for closing over 22,000 abandoned and inactive coal mine openings, warning that conventional methods could prove prohibitively expensive. Highlighting positive steps already being taken, Justice Katakey noted that the police are conducting drone surveillance of illegal mining sites and that he has specifically requested police headquarters to allot an additional drone to strengthen monitoring, signalling cautious optimism that the situation is being addressed constructively. He emphasized the urgent need for a coordinated approach involving local authorities, community stakeholders and modern technology to tackle one of the region's most pressing environmental and safety challenges.

Speaking about the ongoing efforts, Justice Katakey said, "One good thing is that the police and the district administration of East Jaintia Hills district, pursuant to my various reports submitted earlier, are taking positive steps to curb illegal coal mining activities in the district, where more than 22,000 coal pits were found, as I have already reported to the High Court. It appears that they are now very active. They have identified areas of concern and entrusted duties to Extra Assistant Commissioner-level officers, and drone surveys are being carried out. There is only one police drone in East Jaintia Hills district at present. I have requested police headquarters to allot one more drone for surveillance. So, positive developments are taking place."

Justice Katakey further explained that while most of the mine openings are abandoned or inactive, the government has initiated a pilot project to close around 50 mines, with the project report submitted by the Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDI).

"Likewise, we have to close 22,000 mine openings in East Jaintia Hills district alone. Therefore, I have requested the Deputy Commissioner, the Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills and the concerned department to find alternative ways of closing the mines, because if we go by the project report submitted by CMPDI, the cost of mine closure will be huge. I have also requested the Deputy Commissioner to involve local NGOs and village headmen so that these mines can be closed locally," he said.

Justice Katakey's comments come amid growing concerns over illegal coal mining in Meghalaya, which continues to pose serious environmental hazards and public safety risks.

