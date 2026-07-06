Khasi Students’ Union alleges Fresh Bid to Revive Uranium Mining in Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has alleged that renewed efforts are underway to revive uranium mining in Domiasiat and adjoining areas of West Khasi Hills, claiming that influential individuals, including former legislators, are persuading residents to support the project while purchasing land at low prices.

Introducing its newly elected Domiasiat unit, the KSU reiterated its opposition to uranium mining and urged the Meghalaya Government to pass a resolution in the State Assembly formally opposing uranium mining in the area. It also appealed to the autonomous district councils to adopt similar resolutions.

KSU president Raymond Kharjana said the union had raised the issue with Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on July 1 and sought legislative action to prevent any future attempt to revive the project.

The union alleged that former legislators and other prominent individuals have been acquiring land in the uranium-bearing belt through intermediaries, claiming the purchases indicate that plans for uranium mining remain active despite government assurances to the contrary.

KSU general secretary Reuben Najiar also expressed concern over changes in the regulatory framework governing strategic minerals, alleging that uranium mining could proceed without public hearings or local consent.

The student body warned that it would continue to oppose any move to revive uranium mining and asserted that the people of Domiasiat remain firmly against the project.

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