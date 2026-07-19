Khasi Students' Union seals mosque in Shillong over alleged lack of permissions

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) has sealed a mosque at 4th Furlong in Meghalaya's state capital of Shillong, alleging that the structure had been constructed without the mandatory approvals and supporting land documents, an official of student's body said.

The action was carried out on Friday by members of the KSU's Shillong Mihngi Circle under the leadership of the organisation's Central Executive Committee (CEC) organising secretary Cleenstar Shabong.

The drive coincided with the observance of the 191st death anniversary of Khasi freedom fighter, U Tirot Sing Syiem.

According to a statement issued by the student body, the land on which the mosque stands is allegedly owned by Nurul Choudhary, described by the organisation as a non-local resident.

The KSU claimed that during its inspection it could not verify the required permissions or official documents related to the construction of the religious structure.

"We have sealed the mosque. It will remain closed until the necessary documents are produced and it is established how permission for the construction was obtained," the organisation said in its statement.

The KSU also asserted that it would continue to keep watch on what it described as unauthorised constructions in Shillong and would raise objections wherever it finds alleged violations of land or building regulations.

The incident comes amid the KSU's sustained campaign on issues relating to land ownership, alleged illegal settlement, and the implementation of laws protecting the interests of indigenous communities in Meghalaya.

Founded in 1978, the KSU is one of Meghalaya's most influential student organisations and has played a significant role in shaping public discourse on tribal identity, land rights, employment, and the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP).

Although not a political party, the organisation has frequently influenced policy debates and public opinion in the hill state.

The union has also courted controversy on several occasions over its drives against alleged illegal immigrants, protests over railway projects, eviction campaigns, and inspections targeting businesses and establishments allegedly operating without valid documents.

Such actions have often drawn criticism from civil society groups, while the KSU has maintained that its initiatives are aimed at safeguarding the rights and interests of Meghalaya's indigenous people. (IANS)

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