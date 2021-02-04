Legal-aid clinic opened at Samada in East Garo Hills

WILLIAMNAGAR: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), East Garo Hills, with its motto 'Access to Justice for All' organized a daylong legal awareness programme at Samanda C&RD Block on February 3, where a large number of villagers, Nokmas and Sardars from the villages under the Block, officials from the line departments participated.

The East Garo Hills District and Sessions Judge and the Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), M Skhemlon, inaugurated the Legal Aid Clinic at the office premises of the BDO, Samanda C&RD Block in the presence of the BDO, Albert G Momin.

Speaking on the occasion, the District and Sessions Judge said that with the inauguration of the clinic the legal services will now come to the doorstep of the people who are eligible for availing the legal aid. While deliberating on the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987 and the Legal Services Clinics, he urged the people of the area to spread the news about the setting up of the legal aid clinic at Samanda where para-legal volunteers will cater to the needs of the people who will also help in filing applications for availing benefits under various government schemes and programmes.

He also informed the gathering that RintuMarak and TapchiraMomin have been appointed the para-legal volunteers and Jan N Arengh, as the Legal Aid Counsel in the clinic who will be available on Mondays.

Earlier, the resource person for the awareness program, the Legal Aid Counsel, Jan N Arengh, spoke at length dwelling on Legal Aid and informed the gathering that the underprivileged people whose annual income does not exceed Rs1 lakh are eligible for availing the legal aid, stated a release.

Also Read: Young couple travel 200 km to volunteer for Corona vaccine trial

Also Watch: Assam Police Rescued 2 Assam Women from Rajasthan, Trafficking Racket Busted







