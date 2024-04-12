Masterchef India runner-up Nambie Jessica Marak joins NPP in Meghalaya

ATHIABARI: Nambie Jessica Marak, first runner-up of Masterchef India (Season 8, 2023) joined National People's Party (NPP) on Thursday, during an election meeting in Athiabari in West Khasi Hills.

She joined the party in the presence of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and NPP candidate from Shillong parliamentary seat, Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh.

Taking to X, Meghalaya CM wrote, "At Athiabari in West Khasi Hills to seek blessing for our candidate Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh for the ensuing Lok Sabha election."

"We are delighted to have Nambie Marak join our party. It's a positive sign to see young individuals stepping into politics, as they bring fresh perspectives and can effectively represent the aspirations of the people," he added.

Nambie Marak is a household name in the culinary world. She hails from the Garo tribe of Meghalaya. She runs a YouTube channel known as ‘Eat Your Kappa’ where she documents various foods and cultures of northeast India. (IANS)

