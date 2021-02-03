Mawryngkneng Congress legislator David Nongrum no more

A CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: Congress legislator from Mawryngkneng, David A. Nongrum away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning. He was 42 years old.

Nongrum was first elected as an Independent MLA in 2013. He retained the seat in 2018 on a Congress ticket.

His father Charles Pyngrope is also a member of the Assembly representing Nongthymmai constituency.

Congress Legislator Party (CLP) leader, Dr. Mukul Sangma has condoled the untimely demise of his party colleague and Mawryngkneng MLA, David Nongrum. "I am shattered and deeply grieved with the untimely demise of David Nongrum," said Dr. Sangma after a condolence meeting of the CLP held at his residence. The Opposition leader said that he fondly remembers his contribution as a legislator which cannot be quantified.

Dr. Sangma further said that Nongrum was a passionate and committed leader; and had a long way to go.

East Shillong MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh said that the Mawryngkneng legislator was a "simple man, approachable but fiery". Lyngdoh also said that Nongrum was willing to forget his own needs and requirements. She also said that the State has lost a young leader who could have done many things.

Nongpoh, MLA Mayralborn Syiem said, ''The untimely demise of Nongrum is a loss not only to the Congress but also the State and the constituency he represented.

