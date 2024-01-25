MDoNER conducting fortnightly ‘Series of Lectures’ for North East Region

SHILLONG: Eminent speakers from institutions and organisations from diverse backgrounds will be sharing key ideas for developments in the various fields of infrastructure, livelihoods, access to services, social and community development, etc. The learning from these series would be the trigger for developing more focused action to accelerate sustainable development in the NER.

The inaugural lecture in "VICHAAR" was held today on the topic "A Sustainable Infrastructure for the North East Region." Professor Sh. Rajiv Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar, and officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, and Professor Sh. Vimal Katiyar, Dean (R & D), IIT Guwahati, were the key speakers. Secretary, MDoNER, and Officers of MDoNER, as well as representatives from Central Ministries and Departments, State Governments of NER, and NEC, attended the lecture.

During the discussions, it was explained that NER has immense potential for development, and given its vulnerable and fragile eco-system, it would be essential to focus on the overall well-being of the region's inhabitants while protecting the natural resources. Therefore, conversations with key stakeholders on planning and implementation of sustainable infrastructure projects in the North Eastern Region are timely and require adequate attention from all corners.

Professor Sh. Rajiv Ahuja, Director, IIT Guwahati, informed the participants about the IIT Guwahati interventions in the areas of academics, research, and technology. He was apprised of the major initiatives, such as sustainable water research, affordable and clean energy, biofuel cell labs/efficient biofuel production, sustainable infrastructure, an R&D programme for the promotion of handloom in NER, etc., being undertaken by IIT Guwahati. He also informed me about the initiative being taken with the state governments by IIT Guwahati. It was discussed that innovation in food processing and 3-D printing will go a long way towards the livelihood of NER. He informed me that IIT Guwahati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA), a programme under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan to develop scientific temper among the students of Assam and strengthen their ability to handle challenging environments.

Secretary, MDoNER, emphasised that the North East Research Conclave would be a good platform for the development of NER. He further stated that in the areas of education relating to the training of teachers in Assam, IIT Guwahati should also bring teachers from other states into the fold. Lastly, he added that a bridge between MDoNER and IIT Guwahati needs to be built for the overall development of NER. (PIB)