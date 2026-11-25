CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: A 16-year-old boy died after allegedly injecting heroin at a hotel following his visit to the Cherry Blossom Festival with his girlfriend, prompting police to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death and the source of the suspected drugs.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said the teenager was taken to NEIGRIHMS at around 5.40 am, where doctors declared him brought dead. According to his girlfriend's statement, he had allegedly injected heroin at the hotel around 1 am.

Police registered a case and conducted an inquest and post-mortem examination. Forensic samples were also collected and will be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory for toxicology tests to establish the substance consumed. Syiem said there were no apparent injury marks on the body.

On the possibility of drugs being sold at the festival venue, the SP said it appeared unlikely due to the heavy police deployment. However, the source of the suspected drugs remained under investigation.

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