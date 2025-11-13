Meghalaya: Ahead of 2028 polls, VPP forecasts NPP collapse and vows to take charge

SHILLONG: As Meghalaya's political chessboard began to shift dramatically ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) sharpened its attack on the ruling National People's Party (NPP), forecasting its imminent decline amid alleged internal unrest.

VPP spokesperson Dr Batskhem Myrboh asserted that the NPP's rapid expansion and influx of legislators would ultimately become its undoing, describing the party as a coalition of conflicting personal ambitions rather than a unified political ideology.

"As many MLAs as have joined the NPP, I already foresee the downfall of the party, as it will have to do a lot of balancing work within the party as well as with coalition partners," Myrboh warned, lacing his statement with unmistakable political prophecy. He accused the ruling party of being a conglomerate of self-seeking leaders rather than a disciplined political movement, asserting, "NPP, you should remember that it is a political party full of people with their own respective individual desires. It is not so much about service, but about power, control of resources, and enjoying the position."

In a pointed critique that shook the political narrative, Myrboh said such a power-centric structure was inherently unstable and destined to implode. "To do the right balancing work in such a political entity where people do not go for service - definitely such a political entity will never last long," he remarked, signaling that the cracks within the NPP-led coalition were widening faster than the ruling establishment admitted.

Turning the heat further, the VPP spokesperson dismissed speculation about his party's diminishing popularity, asserting that the "battle for 2028" had already turned in their favour. "I have received information that opponents of the VPP have hired social media warriors to create false content against the party and even to comment on social media to make it appear as though the VPP is losing popularity at the ground level. But you can see the mood of the people - 2028 will obviously be VPP. We have no hesitation or doubt that people will repose faith in the VPP," he declared.

Positioning the VPP as the torchbearer of clean politics and regional resurgence, Myrboh made it clear that the party was not chasing defectors or sitting MLAs but the "trust of the people." With a surging grassroots movement across the Khasi-Jaintia Hills and political winds turning unpredictable, Meghalaya's road to 2028 appeared to be heading towards a fierce showdown - one where the NPP's empire, as Myrboh predicted, could crumble under the weight of its own ambitions.

Also Read: VPP Criticizes Sangma's Northeast Political Ambition as Futile