Meghalaya: Ancient ‘Jingtongdoh Paidbah’ ritual draws hundreds in Ri Bhoi

CORRESPONDENT

NONGPOH: Hundreds of residents from Raid Marngar under the Hima Mylliem Syiemship, along with people from across Ri Bhoi district, gathered on Saturday to take part in the annual traditional ritual "Jingtongdoh Paidbah" (community fishing), held at the fish pond of Raid Marngar in Mawthlen Borkusi village, underscoring the enduring cultural and spiritual traditions of the region.

The mass fishing event, a significant customary practice, saw participants engage in the ritual in accordance with traditional beliefs and individual fortune. Beyond its communal nature, the event holds deep cultural and religious importance, symbolising unity, collective worship, and shared identity among the people of Raid Marngar.

The ritual was attended by elders of the Raid, clan leaders, and key figures associated with traditional religious practices. Richard Syiem, King of Raid Marngar, presided over the ceremony.

Before the community fishing began, participants performed customary rituals, including offerings and prayers, as part of the sacred observance. Only after completing these rites did participants enter the pond.

Speaking on the occasion, Richard Syiem said the ritual expresses gratitude and reverence to God, the Creator and Sustainer, seeking blessings for peace, good health, prosperity, and stable governance of the Raid and the Hima. He added that the ritual also pays homage to traditional deities and guardians, invoking harmony, moral values, respect, and a righteous livelihood among the people.

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