Meghalaya awaiting Centre's approval for border haats, Land Customs Stations

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With cross-border trade infrastructure emerging as a key component of economic connectivity in the Northeast, the Meghalaya government on Monday said several proposals relating to border haats and Land Customs Stations along the India-Bangladesh border are currently awaiting approval from the Centre, as the process involves bilateral coordination between New Delhi and Dhaka.

Deputy Chief Minister and Industries Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said the proposals submitted by the state government remain under examination at the Central level owing to the international dimensions attached to such projects.

"The number of proposals has been sent to the Central government with regard to border haats, Land Custom Station. We are waiting for the approval from the centre because this is an international matter which requires consent from both sides. So the proposal is under screening as of now. India may be in coordination with the government of Bangladesh," Dhar said.

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