Meghalaya Awaits Key Report on Byrnihat's Respiratory Health Crisis

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Health Minister and Government spokesperson Wailadmiki Shylla said the Government was yet to receive the final report of a survey conducted to assess the respiratory health situation in Byrnihat, an industrial area that has reportedly witnessed concerns over air pollution and a rise in Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) cases.

Talking to media persons, Shylla said, "We have not got the final report. We have directed [the team] that after seeing the report, we have been trying to conduct [the survey]. We have not seen the trend, but just recently, we sent out teams to do a thorough survey, but I have not received the report." The Minister's remarks came amid reports of a severe respiratory health crisis in Byrnihat, where ARI cases have reportedly surged in recent years. The findings of the government-commissioned survey are expected to provide a clearer assessment of the reported health impact of industrial pollution in the area.

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