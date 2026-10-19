Meghalaya: Bernard Marak seeks probe into soaring power bills in Garo Hills

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SHILLONG: Meghalaya BJP vice-president and Tura MDC Bernard N. Marak has demanded an independent investigation into complaints of excessive electricity bills following the installation of smart meters, alleging that rising costs are placing an undue financial burden on ordinary households, including families Below the Poverty Line (BPL).

In a media statement, Marak questioned the accuracy of smart meters and the transparency of the electricity billing system, arguing that the growing burden on consumers warranted urgent government intervention. He also questioned the impact of privatisation on electricity tariffs, service delivery and consumer protection, maintaining that access to electricity must not become financially prohibitive for economically vulnerable families.

"The forced installation of smart meters in many areas, followed by complaints of soaring bills, demands an independent and transparent investigation," Marak said, calling for a technical assessment of meter readings, billing calculations and charges levied on consumers. He demanded that every complaint be examined and that defective meters, if identified, be replaced without additional costs to consumers.

"This is not merely a question of high electricity bills; it is a question of accountability, transparency and governance," he said, urging the government to review the entire electricity billing system and examine the implications of privatisation for consumer rights.

Marak also pointed to delays in the payment of honorariums, salaries, bills and pension benefits to various beneficiaries. He argued that households already facing financial constraints should not be further burdened by disputed electricity bills, adding that daily-wage earners, pensioners and low-income families were particularly vulnerable to rising household expenses.

Among his key demands were an independent audit of smart meters across Garo Hills, transparent disclosure of consumption readings and applicable tariffs, and an accessible grievance-redressal mechanism to ensure the timely correction of erroneous bills. He also called for effective protection of BPL households, proper delivery of applicable concessions and a review of the privatisation policy in terms of tariffs, service quality and accountability.

Marak further demanded that responsibility be fixed and appropriate action taken against any agency or official found guilty of irregularities. He urged the authorities to ensure that consumers facing genuine billing disputes were not subjected to harassment or arbitrary disconnection before their complaints had been properly investigated.

"If smart meters are intended to improve efficiency and ensure accurate billing, the government must demonstrate that they are actually serving that purpose. Technology must empower consumers, not turn into another source of financial hardship," he said.

"The people of Garo Hills deserve answers, not excuses. The government must put consumers before commercial interests and ensure that electricity remains an affordable public necessity rather than an unbearable burden on ordinary families," Marak added.

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