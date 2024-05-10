Meghalaya Bharatiya Janata Party committee condemns Sam Pitroda’s remarks

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday staged a dharna outside its office in Shillong to condemn the racist comment made by Congress’s Oversee president - Sam Pitroda.

State BJP unit chief spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang said that the outrageous, shameful and racist remarks made by Pitroda have hurt the sentiments of every Indian and deserves condemnation in the strongest terms.

“We who reside in the North East find it particularly reprehensible and disgusting, that someone in a responsible position can go to the extent of saying that we look like the Chinese,” Kharkrang said.

He also stated that he would like to make it clear to Pitroda, that all from the region, who look into the mirror see the reflection of a proud Indian staring back; something a man settled in another country, a man who has shunned his motherland, will never understand.

According to the BJP state unit chief spokesperson the mind shudders when one remember that this vile man, a man completely detached from his roots, is mentor and advisor to Rahul Gandhi.

“This in itself betrays the colonial and condescending attitude that the Congress Party leadership holds for every Indian. Why else would one take advice from someone who is practically a foreigner with little respect for India and Indian values?” Kharkrang said.

He also added that the Congress would do well to remember that the days of divisive politics, presided over by the haughty ruling class, are over and the party (Congress) needs to tender an immediate, unconditional apology to each and every Indian. According to him as far as BJP Meghalaya is concerned, they hold the entire Congress party responsible for this despicable remark, and the leadership can’t hide behind statements like “we don’t accept Sam Pitroda’s remarks”.

