Meghalaya BJP passes “zero tolerance on corruption” resolution

Shillong: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Meghalaya has passed a resolution on Tuesday on "zero tolerance on corruption". The party said that many people have been affected in both rural and urban areas due to bad governance in the state.



The resolution was adopted at a meeting presided over by state BJP president, Ernest Mawrie.

Earlier, in Meghalaya, BJP party was thought to be a communal party. However, now, it is seen as the guardian of the common people. The issue of corruption has, however, created a vertical rift in the party. The state and central leaders are putting forward opposed views on the graft issue.

M. Chuba Ao, the Meghalaya BJP in-charges said that the corruption issue in the state should be discussed internally. On the other hand, the state BJP president is keen on raising the issue through the media. He said that they should highlight the corruption issue so that people will know what is going on.

BJP state president Mawrie gave an example of during the recently held Bodoland Territorial Council election. BJP flagged the corruption issue without thinking that three ministers from Bodo People's Front (BPF) were in the BJP-led Assam Government.

Mawrie further said that they cannot stay silent just because they are coalition partners.

Meghalaya's BJP party had raised corruption in the GHADC and the JHADC. They even demanded on a CBI investigation, however, they went silent on the charges after MDA constituents – NPP and the UDP asked BJP to quit the ruling coalition if they were not satisfied.

BJP State president Mawrie further informed that the National President of BJP party, JP Nadda will visit Meghalaya in March next year for two days. He will hold discussions with various intellectuals, religious leaders and pressure groups.





