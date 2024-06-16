Meghalaya: Border Security Force seize goods intended for smuggling into Bangladesh

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Border Security Force (BSF) stationed in the international border on June 14, seized goods which were supposed to be smuggled into Bangladesh.

According to the BSF Meghalaya, it seized a huge quantity of medicines and mobile phone displays worth more than Rs. 73 lakhs, which were meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh from the international border of East Khasi Hills district.

The BSF stated that it's troops observed some suspicious movements near the riverbank of Khasimara. "Upon thorough search, the BSF party recovered a large quantity of medicines and mobile displays packed in the cartons, which were intended for smuggling into Bangladesh, an official of the BSF stated.

The seized items were handed over to the customs office for further action.

Meanwhile, in another operation, acting on specific information, troops from the 200 battalion of the BSF Meghalaya, in a joint effort with the Meghalaya Police, seized 10,000 kilograms of sugar stocked in an abandoned house near the Rongra border area of South Garo Hills district.

