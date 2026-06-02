Meghalaya butterfly atlas documents 698 species, reinforcing state's global biodiversity significance

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya is home to an astonishing 698 species of butterflies, making it one of India's richest biodiversity regions, according to a landmark scientific publication unveiled by Governor C.H. Vijayashankar at Lok Bhavan on Monday. The book, Butterflies of Meghalaya, one of the most comprehensive studies ever undertaken on the State's butterfly diversity, highlights Meghalaya's extraordinary ecological wealth and strengthens its standing as a nationally significant conservation landscape.

The publication, which records 698 butterfly species-more than half of India's known butterfly diversity-marks a major milestone in the scientific documentation of the State's natural heritage and is expected to serve as an important resource for biodiversity conservation, environmental education, ecological research and policy planning.

H.C. Chaudhary, IFS, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, conceptualised the publication during his tenure in the Forest Department, with support from field officers of the department. Noted butterfly experts Dr. Krushnamegh Kunte and Sanjay Sondhi, Founder of Titli Trust, authored the book, drawing on extensive scientific studies and field research to document the State's remarkable butterfly wealth. The Eicher Group Foundation, the CSR arm of Royal Enfield, supported the print edition.

A key highlight of the publication is its documentation of 698 butterfly species from Meghalaya, underscoring the State's exceptional ecological richness. During the programme, the authors noted that more than half of India's butterfly diversity is found in Meghalaya, reaffirming the State's status as one of the country's most important biodiversity regions. They further pointed out that the Garo Hills rank among the top three butterfly hotspots in North-East India owing to their unique habitats and exceptional species diversity.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor praised the efforts of the authors, researchers, conservationists and all stakeholders associated with the project. He emphasised that Meghalaya's rich biodiversity is a priceless natural asset and called for wider public participation in conservation initiatives.

Scientists, researchers, conservationists, government officials, representatives of local bodies and environmental enthusiasts attended the event and described the publication as a landmark contribution to understanding and preserving Meghalaya's natural heritage.

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