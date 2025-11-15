Meghalaya cabinet approves land acquisition for New Shillong Corridor

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Cabinet has approved the acquisition of additional land at Tynring in the New Shillong Township to develop a corridor connecting the Administrative City and the Knowledge City.

Government spokesperson Wailadmiki Shylla informed that as part of this plan, an additional 35 acres has been proposed for acquisition to facilitate the relocation of the Central Jail from its current site to New Shillong. Shylla said, “Acquisition of additional land at Tynring New Shillong Township to serve a corridor between administrative city and knowledge city, so we have taken another 35 acres of land to shift our central jail from present one to new Shillong.”

The Cabinet also approved an amendment to the Meghalaya Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2006. Shylla explained, “As you know it is a normal thing where the government of India has allowed us to increase our fiscal deficit from 3 to 3.5 to take loan, that is normally as we have done it last year and we are doing it this year also.”

Other key decisions included an amendment to Rule 6(d) of the Meghalaya Ministerial District Establishment Service Rules, 2017, to clarify the filling of Group D posts. Shylla noted, “As you know there has been confusion in the past… so we just made it clear today that we are going with the 1996 OM and we are just amending that from now onwards 50% of the Group D post will be fill from RCW.”

The Cabinet also amended the service rules for the Meghalaya State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, allowing the commission to form its own recruitment board and recruit staff.

