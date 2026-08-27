Meghalaya Cabinet approves state disaster status for thunderstorms, strong winds

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved a proposal to notify "Thunderstorm and Strong Winds (other than Cyclone)" as a State/Local Disaster, in a move aimed at strengthening the State's response to severe weather events that have caused increasing damage in recent years.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said in a social media post that the decision would address the difficulties faced by the administration in declaring and responding to severe thunderstorms and strong winds that do not fall under the technical category of a cyclone.

"Cabinet has approved the proposal to notify 'Thunderstorm and Strong Winds (other than Cyclone)' as a State/Local Disaster."

"In recent years, Meghalaya has witnessed increasing damage from strong winds and thunderstorms that do not fall under the technical category of a cyclone, creating challenges in declaring and responding to such events," he added.

The decision is expected to provide a clearer administrative framework for responding to damage caused by severe thunderstorms and strong winds and facilitate timely relief and support for affected communities.

"This notification will provide greater clarity to the administration and ensure that communities affected by these events can receive timely relief and support," the CM added.

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