Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma congratulates Silbi Passah on Padma Shri honour

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma congratulated Silbi Passah who was conferred with Padma Shri in the field of art during the civil investiture ceremony in the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

"From Rashtrapati Bhawan, I witnessed the distribution of the Padma awards by the President (Droupadi Murmu). And among the recipients was our own citizen of the state Silbi Passah. I took this opportunity to really congratulate her. For all the work, and the contributions she had given in the past many years. And for making all of us proud," CM Sangma told ANI.

"And not only her but all the other recipients who received the award, I would like to congratulate them. It was a wonderful moment to hear the stories unfold about the different contributions that the individuals have made. Some (are) from very humble background and are being recognized at the highest level. I felt very blessed to be a part of it," he added.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian awards in the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. On May 9, President Droupadi Murmu presented 2 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan, and 56 Padma Shri awards for 2024 at a grand civil investiture ceremony. "I once again thank the Government of India. I thank honourable President for giving the award," Sangma said.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, presented 2 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri Awards for the year 2024 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held with grandeur in Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhawan today, as stated in the Ministry of Home Affairs press release. "Congratulations to Kong Silbi Passah on receiving the Padma Shri award from the President of India. I was happy to be able to attend the program," said CM Sangma in a post on X.

The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order; and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. (ANI)

