Meghalaya Close to Full Literacy Status, Needs 38,000 More Literate Citizens to Hit Target

Meghalaya is on the verge of being declared a fully literate state, with its literacy rate having crossed 94 per cent. The state now needs approximately 38,000 more individuals to reach the 95 per cent benchmark required for official recognition.

The government is preparing an intensified drive to bridge this final gap, with sources in the Education Department confirming that a major statewide campaign is scheduled to be launched on April 24.

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