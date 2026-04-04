Meghalaya Close to Full Literacy Status, Needs 38,000 More Literate Citizens to Hit Target

Meghalaya is on the verge of being declared a fully literate state, with its literacy rate having crossed 94 per cent. The state now needs approximately 38,000 more individuals to reach the 95 per cent benchmark required for official recognition.
The government is preparing an intensified drive to bridge this final gap, with sources in the Education Department confirming that a major statewide campaign is scheduled to be launched on April 24.
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The concluding phase of the literacy drive will centre on Functional Literacy and Numeracy, or FLN — targeting foundational skills in reading, writing, and basic arithmetic that are essential for everyday life.
Officials say Meghalaya's progress places it among the country's top performers in literacy, with only a narrow margin separating it from the benchmark already achieved by Mizoram — currently the only fully literate state in India, with a literacy rate of 98.20 per cent.
Alongside the literacy push, the state government is set to roll out a new pay framework for teachers starting May 1, with the verification process said to be nearing completion.
Parallel measures are also underway to address the salary structure of part-time college teachers and to carry out rationalisation of schools across the state. District School Education Officers are said to be working to resolve any logistical hurdles in the process.
The education review also flagged infrastructure improvements as a priority, with 186 lower primary schools and several higher secondary schools identified for strengthening to improve both facilities and academic delivery.
In line with Supreme Court directives, authorities are working to ensure that all government schools are equipped with separate toilets for girls and sanitary pad vending machines — part of a broader effort to improve access, equity, and quality across Meghalaya's education system.