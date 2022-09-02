Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma lays foundation stone of Williamnagar Urban Water Supply Project

Funds under FOCUS Farmers' Welfare Programme disbursed

WILLIAMNAGAR: Commemorating the 75th birth anniversary of former Speaker of Lok Sabha, PA Sangma, the Government of Meghalaya disbursed funds amounting to Rs. 32.30 lakh under FOCUS Farmers' Welfare Programme and Rs. 12.69 lakh under 'FOCUS+ Benefit Scheme' benefitting close to 2,000 farmers.

In addition, funds totaling Rs. 11.60 lakh were distributed to 23 groups under the YESS (Youth Empowerment through Youth Empowered Organization) Meghalaya Youth Empowerment Programme. YESS is a scheme launched to nurture the youth by empowering youth organizations working towards social welfare and sports.

Under the Rural Backyard Piggery Scheme, PROGRESS, 76 piglets were distributed to Pig Rearers based out of East Garo Hills District. PROGRESS will benefit 10000 farmers and will improve economic conditions of farming households of Meghalaya. The above events were part of the foundation stone laying event for the Williamnagar Urban Water Supply Project Phase -I under AMRUT 2.0. The foundation stone was laid by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. The event witnessed participation of 5,000 citizens of EGH and the occasion was graced by Kaushal Kishore, Minister of State for Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said, "In these 4.5 years from being one of the worst states we have become one of the best performing states in several sectors. Our progress has been recognized at national and international level with a few examples like awards in Tourism, Water Supply, UN Award for IT initiatives and many more. However, momentum needs to be continued and more needs to be done to be amongst the top 10 states in 10 years. No other day but the birth anniversary of PA Sangma could not have been more apt for inaugurating the mega Williamnagar Urban Water Supply Project sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs. 121 crore under AMRUT 2.0 with central assistance. The project has the capacity to serve 1.42 lakh people which is the projected population of Williamnagar in 10 years."

He further said "To ensure farmers and youths prosperity, we have started direct benefit transfer under FOCUS+, YESS Meghalaya Programmes respectively. I urge all eligible citizens to enroll and take benefits of the various schemes of the MDA Government."

