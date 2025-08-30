Meghalaya CM launches ‘CM Connect’ Centre, helpline 1971 in Tura

Tura: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday inaugurated the CM Connect Centre at P.A. Sangma Stadium in Tura, describing it as a step towards creating an accessible and people-first governance system.

“CM Connect is my commitment to listen, engage, and act on the issues faced by our people,” Sangma said while addressing residents and responding to the first set of concerns raised at the centre.

The initiative includes a dedicated helpline number ‘1971’ through which citizens can make calls, send WhatsApp messages, or log grievances and feedback via the official website. Officials said this will allow quicker resolution of public complaints and ensure direct communication between citizens and the government.

Sangma also announced that CM Connect Centres will be set up across all 56 blocks of Meghalaya, each functioning as a one-stop hub for public services. “This is about building a culture where governance is rooted in listening and empathy. I have instructed the CM Connect team to serve every citizen with respect, kindness, and care,” he said in a post on X.

Officials added that the initiative is designed to bring greater transparency and accountability into governance by bridging the gap between people and administration. The government hopes it will improve service delivery and strengthen trust between citizens and the state.